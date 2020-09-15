Omaha man out on bond for robbery arrested for sexual assault of a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant was issued by Omaha Police for 26-year-old David Mitchell for a reported sexual assault of a minor.

In June 2020, OPD was made aware of a sexual assault of a minor that was reported to have happened in 2014.

Based on evidence provided, an arrest warrant for Mitchell was issued.

Mitchell was out on bond for a robbery charge from 2019.

Mitchell was arrested Tuesday for 1st degree dexual assault of a minor and bond review, according to a release.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.