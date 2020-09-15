Advertisement

Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.
Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) - A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.

Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bellevue army veteran learns contractor not up to code

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A Bellevue homeowner learned an expensive lesson in background checks.

News

New health measures allow Omaha couple their dream wedding

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alex McLoon
One couple will be able to host everyone they want at their wedding which has been delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

News

Red flags for homeowners

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Bellevue homeowner learned an expensive lesson in background checks.

News

Phase 4 weddings & receptions

Updated: 1 hours ago
One couple will be able to host everyone they want at their wedding which has been delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

National

Hurricane Sally closing in on the Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is gaining strength as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.

News

EXCLUSIVE: Bellevue Police use realistic simulators to train officers on de-escalation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The use of force by police officers is coming under scrutiny across the country. In a 6 News exclusive, reporter Leigh Waldman steps inside of a state-of-the-art simulator that makes traditional police training a thing of the past.

News

Additional free parking coming to Blackstone District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Blackstone District is getting some much-needed parking relief.

News

Bellevue Police use realistic simulators to train officers on de-escalation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bellevue PD are using new simulations to teach their officers about use of force and de-escalation.

National

Hurricane Sally is rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the gulf

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the gulf