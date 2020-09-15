Advertisement

New health measures allow Omaha couple their dream wedding

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Life is now a little easier for couples planning their weddings in Nebraska as state health measures now allow for higher capacity at venues.

One couple will be able to host everyone they want at their wedding which has been delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Even though the groom has underlying health conditions, he says it’s time to walk down the aisle.

By now you may have been to a wedding during this pandemic.

But planning it -- and getting that picture-perfect celebration hasn’t been easy.

Gone are the restrictions on self-serve buffets and dances, which were enforced earlier this year.

That makes life a little easier for Nikki Campbell and Jeremiah Wilson who are one month away from their big day.

On Monday, Nebraska moved to phase 4 of its directed health measures, allowing these two to invite everyone on their list.

It’s one less thing to worry about for the bride and the groom who isn’t shy about going about his life but will have his health in mind that day.

“I have pre-existing conditions. I have asthma, I’m diabetic, I have other health conditions," Jeremiah said. “But at the same time, if I’m constantly living in fear, how am I living at all?”

Nothing is going to stop them from walking down the aisle Oct. 30.

Having family and friends by their side will make the “I do’s” much more memorable.

