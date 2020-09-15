Advertisement

LIVE: James Scurlock grand jury to issue decision

James Scurlock was killed during protests Saturday night, May 30, 2020, in the Old Market area of downtown Omaha. (Courtesy photo)
James Scurlock was killed during protests Saturday night, May 30, 2020, in the Old Market area of downtown Omaha. (Courtesy photo) (WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The grand jury examining the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during a May protest in downtown Omaha is ready to hand up its decision.

Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin is planning a news conference for 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Watch it live below, in our apps, or on our Facebook page.

Scurlock, a black man, was shot and killed May 30 in the Old Market by Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, during local protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Monday marked the second week for the grand jury. Franklin, a long-time federal prosecutor, began presenting evidence to jurors last week and offering guidance on the law as they decided whether to bring charges against Gardner.

On Monday morning, barricades were put in place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse and Omaha City Hall.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

