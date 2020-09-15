Hurricane Sally to make landfall Wednesday morning, rain pours on the coast before that

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Sally is a strong Category 1 storm as it hangs just off the Gulf Coast and slowly meanders north at about 2-3 mph. This is as of the 7am update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Sally (WOWT)

The forecast has it slowly moving north over the next 24 hours and eventually making landfall near the Alabama, Mississippi border by Wednesday morning. Torrential rainfall adding up to 10-20″ in some spots is going to be the biggest threat with this storm. Combine that with storm surge and we’ll likely have flooding issues develop over the next 24-48 hours.

Sally Track (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.