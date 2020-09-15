Advertisement

Hurricane Sally to make landfall Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally's Forecast Track
Hurricane Sally's Forecast Track(WOWT)
By Rusty Lord and Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Sally is a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 80 mph and gusts up to 115 mph. The storm has weakened slightly as it inches only a few miles per hour over the Gulf.

Normally, as a storm spends time in the warm waters of the Gulf, it strengthens. Sally may be moving just a bit *too* slow, however, causing the water underneath the storm to cool - due to upwelling. Upwelling occurs when the cool waters from deep in the ocean get brought to the surface. As the storm ingests cooler water, it tends to weaken.

As of the 1PM update, Sally is about 100 miles south of Mobile, Alabama.

Tuesday 1 PM Sally Update
Tuesday 1 PM Sally Update(WOWT)

The forecast has it slowly moving north over the next 24 hours and eventually making landfall near the Alabama/Mississippi border by Wednesday morning. A Tornado Watch was issued for the Florida panhandle through Tuesday evening, as the outer bands of Sally rotate ashore.

Torrential rainfall adding up to 10-20″ in some spots is going to be the biggest threat with this storm, however. Combine that with storm surge and we’ll likely have flooding issues develop over the next 24-48 hours.

Sally brings heavy rain and flooding concerns
Sally brings heavy rain and flooding concerns(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

