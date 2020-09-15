Advertisement

Food trucks fail to deliver food boxes to Open Door Mission, future of farmers to family food box program up in the air

Food Boxes Postponed
Food Boxes Postponed(wowt)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Hundreds of families in need across the metro won’t have any fresh produce on the table tonight.

It’s all because a truck carrying produce for a USDA funded program didn’t deliver to the open door

The Open Door Mission says they were told the truck carrying food from Kansas City went to Montana instead of here.

'I’d be hungry if it wasn’t for this," says Glennys Dick.

Glennys Dick has been out of work since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I make 120 a week. I can’t afford food,” says Dick.

She comes to the open door mission on Tuesdays.

Usually, fresh produce is lined up outside these doors.

On Tuesday, the driveway was empty. It’s part of the USDA backed farmers to family food box.

The program is set up to help those like Glannys that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Tuesday, no truck showed up.

Leaders with the open door mission say they have no idea when or if the program will be back here.

“I don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know if we are going to get a load later this week, are we going to get a load next week? Is phase three going to get extended? No clue,” says Amy Harvey, Open Door Mission.

People drove by the facility all day looking for the produce.

Those working at the open door mission say it gutwrenching to turn people in need away.

“We will update social media when we know what’s going on but until then we don’t have anything to tell people. We just tell them what we know, which is we don’t know anything,” says Harvey.

Glennys says she is choosing to remain hopeful... even if the program doesn’t continue.

“It’s going to hurt but when it doesn’t but the open door mission has been very helpful in many ways so I know that they’ll help us again,” says Dick.

This is the second time this month a truck hasn’t dropped off the produce.

The Open Door Mission says the program is really a giant question mark at this point.

