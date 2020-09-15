Advertisement

Dep. Troy Bailey’s funeral, processional information

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released a complete rundown of Tuesday’s funeral service and post-processional for the late Deputy Troy Bailey.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at Horizons Community Church (3200 Grainger Pkwy), just northeast of 27th and Yankee Hill in south Lincoln.

In a Facebook post from Monday afternoon, LSO said the public is welcome to attend, but that indoor seating will be limited. Standing room will be available outside, and masks will be required for the service.

“Upon arrival at the church, there will be designated seating areas which are subject to change based upon distancing requirements and attendance,” the sheriff’s office said. “Space indoors will be limited with overflow standing room outside, and ushers will be there to direct you.”

“Parking will be available at the church; the public is asked not to park along the south side of the parking lot which is reserved for police cruisers. Staff will be present to direct you further,” said LSO.

Following the conclusion of the funeral service, there will be a ceremony outside the church.

“Deputy Bailey and his family will be escorted outside the church for a final 21-gun salute and taps, courtesy of the Lincoln Police Department.”

You can watch the funeral service by clicking on this link.

Once those ceremonies have concluded, a processional from the church to the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home will take place around 2 p.m.

The processional will make its way down to Yankee Hill Road, then proceed westbound to 14th Street. From there, it will turn north and make its way up to the ending location at the funeral home.

“The public is encouraged to show their support along the procession route,” LSO said in the post.

Deputy Bailey will then be taken to his final resting place in Trenton, Nebraska on Wednesday.

Deputy Bailey’s sister, Tiffanie, commented on one of LSO’s Monday Facebook posts, saying, “I would like to personally thank the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department for everything you have done for my brother Troy and our family. It means so much to us that he worked for a great Department and had so many wonderful people working with him. He is going to be so greatly missed by so many people who he did awesome things for. We are praying for all of you at LSO, just as we know you are praying for our family.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tuesday Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: 11 new cases in Mills County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Sally to make landfall Wednesday morning, rain pours on the coast before that

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Hurricane Sally continues to slowly churn off the Gulf Coast

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more fog followed by September sunshine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start Tuesday with a little more fog in the area, especially in Western Iowa.

News

Bellevue veteran learns contractor not up to code

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A Bellevue homeowner learned an expensive lesson in background checks.

News

New health measures allow Omaha couple their dream wedding

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
One couple will be able to host everyone they want at their wedding which has been delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Red flags for homeowners

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Bellevue homeowner learned an expensive lesson in background checks.

News

Phase 4 weddings & receptions

Updated: 13 hours ago
One couple will be able to host everyone they want at their wedding which has been delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

News

EXCLUSIVE: Bellevue Police use realistic simulators to train officers on de-escalation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The use of force by police officers is coming under scrutiny across the country. In a 6 News exclusive, reporter Leigh Waldman steps inside of a state-of-the-art simulator that makes traditional police training a thing of the past.

News

Additional free parking coming to Blackstone District

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Blackstone District is getting some much-needed parking relief.

News

Bellevue Police use realistic simulators to train officers on de-escalation

Updated: 16 hours ago
Bellevue PD are using new simulations to teach their officers about use of force and de-escalation.

News

James Scurlock case: Omaha braces for grand jury decision

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
An increased police presence is being seen downtown and around the Douglas County Courthouse on Monday, in anticipation of the grand jury’s decision in the James Scurlock case.