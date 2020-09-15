Dep. Troy Bailey’s funeral, processional information

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released a complete rundown of Tuesday’s funeral service and post-processional for the late Deputy Troy Bailey.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at Horizons Community Church (3200 Grainger Pkwy), just northeast of 27th and Yankee Hill in south Lincoln.

In a Facebook post from Monday afternoon, LSO said the public is welcome to attend, but that indoor seating will be limited. Standing room will be available outside, and masks will be required for the service.

“Upon arrival at the church, there will be designated seating areas which are subject to change based upon distancing requirements and attendance,” the sheriff’s office said. “Space indoors will be limited with overflow standing room outside, and ushers will be there to direct you.”

“Parking will be available at the church; the public is asked not to park along the south side of the parking lot which is reserved for police cruisers. Staff will be present to direct you further,” said LSO.

Following the conclusion of the funeral service, there will be a ceremony outside the church.

“Deputy Bailey and his family will be escorted outside the church for a final 21-gun salute and taps, courtesy of the Lincoln Police Department.”

Once those ceremonies have concluded, a processional from the church to the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home will take place around 2 p.m.

The processional will make its way down to Yankee Hill Road, then proceed westbound to 14th Street. From there, it will turn north and make its way up to the ending location at the funeral home.

“The public is encouraged to show their support along the procession route,” LSO said in the post.

Deputy Bailey will then be taken to his final resting place in Trenton, Nebraska on Wednesday.

Deputy Bailey’s sister, Tiffanie, commented on one of LSO’s Monday Facebook posts, saying, “I would like to personally thank the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department for everything you have done for my brother Troy and our family. It means so much to us that he worked for a great Department and had so many wonderful people working with him. He is going to be so greatly missed by so many people who he did awesome things for. We are praying for all of you at LSO, just as we know you are praying for our family.”

