David’s Evening Forecast - Dry front Wednesday brings us a slightly cooler end to the workweek

Omaha 3-Day Forecast
Omaha 3-Day Forecast(WOWT)
By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Tuesday similarly to the past few days – areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the 50s. Thankfully, the smoky haze hasn’t been as thick today, allowing temperatures to warm up a bit faster.

Omaha’s high Monday topped out at 79 degrees. We were able to warm into the lower-80s Tuesday afternoon due to clearer skies.

The smoke will be something to monitor over the coming days, as it could move in a bit thicker Wednesday and Thursday. Thankfully it’s been high enough in the atmosphere so far not to cause any air quality issues.

In terms of any cloud cover, we should stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping near the 60-degree mark. Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s. A dry front will swing through during the day Wednesday, bringing us a cooler end to the workweek.

Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday
Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday(WOWT)

Highs Thursday and Friday look to stay in the mid-70s with just a slight chance for rain. We’ll warm back into the 80s for the weekend, looking to stay mostly dry. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s through the extended forecast.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

