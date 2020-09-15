Big Ten takes its time with new vote

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As night falls in Omaha, you can hear all those familiar sounds when the hustle and bustle of the day drowns it all out. Typically there’s peace in a quiet night, but that’s not the case right now.

After presidents and chancellors in the Big Ten met over the weekend to look at the new COVID-19 developments, the week started this morning with real hope. Hope the same group that decided to move football would bring it back. Here we are deep into the day and nothing from the conference.

It doesn’t mean it won’t happen, there isn’t a deadline but the longer we go without an announcement the more you wonder. Are the leaders of the schools going back to their trustees, gauging their positions? Is this a complicated situation with layers that makes it even harder to reverse the decision?

Remember there needs to be six schools who voted against fall football to now vote for it. With all the scrutiny and criticism that probably makes it even harder to move from one side to the other. In some cases, taking heat for an opinion, leads to digging in deeper. Which also means it’s a longer journey to change sides.

The last month which was a PR nightmare for the conference likely put it in a position where it will be even harder to reverse the decision to cancel fall football.

For those who want football as soon as possible, it’s all about what’s different today than on August 11th when the conference announced there would not be fall football. In a way, the new developments can also serve a purpose in the PR battle for the conference. By also focusing daily testing, it’s new and it’s the reason the situation is safer. Both sides can use the same development for the same purpose and not appear weak.

Daily rapid testing is a potential game changer. That yes, could lead to actual games sooner than later.

