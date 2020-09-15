Advertisement

Big Ten takes its time with new vote

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As night falls in Omaha, you can hear all those familiar sounds when the hustle and bustle of the day drowns it all out. Typically there’s peace in a quiet night, but that’s not the case right now.

After presidents and chancellors in the Big Ten met over the weekend to look at the new COVID-19 developments, the week started this morning with real hope. Hope the same group that decided to move football would bring it back. Here we are deep into the day and nothing from the conference.

It doesn’t mean it won’t happen, there isn’t a deadline but the longer we go without an announcement the more you wonder. Are the leaders of the schools going back to their trustees, gauging their positions? Is this a complicated situation with layers that makes it even harder to reverse the decision?

Remember there needs to be six schools who voted against fall football to now vote for it. With all the scrutiny and criticism that probably makes it even harder to move from one side to the other. In some cases, taking heat for an opinion, leads to digging in deeper. Which also means it’s a longer journey to change sides.

The last month which was a PR nightmare for the conference likely put it in a position where it will be even harder to reverse the decision to cancel fall football.

For those who want football as soon as possible, it’s all about what’s different today than on August 11th when the conference announced there would not be fall football. In a way, the new developments can also serve a purpose in the PR battle for the conference. By also focusing daily testing, it’s new and it’s the reason the situation is safer. Both sides can use the same development for the same purpose and not appear weak.

Daily rapid testing is a potential game changer. That yes, could lead to actual games sooner than later.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reports: Big Ten school leaders to vote on return-to-play plan in coming days

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
A vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors on when fall sports could resume could take place as early as Sunday.

Sports

Union Omaha remains undefeated after draw on the road

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Union Omaha finished the night with a 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Friday night.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Plattsmouth and Elkhorn on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Roncalli Catholic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Highlights from a week three matchup between Mount Michael Benedictine and Roncalli Catholic on Friday Night Fever.

Latest News

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion-La Vista vs. Westside

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Papillion-La Vista and Westside on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Bennington vs. Norris

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Bennington and Norris on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Gross Catholic vs. Skutt Catholic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Gross Catholic vs. Skutt Catholic on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Fremont vs. Bellevue East

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Fremont and Bellevue East on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Millard South vs. Millard West

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Millard South and Millard West on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Rylee Gray

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
Saying it was a good week is probably an understatement. Elkhorn South Senior Middle Hitter Rylee Gray had more than 60 kills.