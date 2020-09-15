Advertisement

Bellevue’s Haworth Park focus of repairs, clean up

Flooding at Haworth Park in Bellevue on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Flooding at Haworth Park in Bellevue on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue’s Haworth Park took a beating from last year’s floods. It would have cost the city millions to repair the riverside park after paying for repairs over the years, but officials have looked to the private sector in order to bring the park back to life.

The city has made a deal with a Bellevue businessman to clean up and reopen the park.

Haworth Park has been closed since last spring.

This isn’t the first time this park has flooded and the City of Bellevue has spent millions of dollars over the years to repair and reopen it. This time the cost was just too high, so the city will take a different path to reopen the city’s landmark park.

“Couple of weeks ago, we leased out the park to a local businessman. He’s really eager to get in here and get it done and put some campsites back in here. I think they’ll see some year-round, and will be some weekly rentals. So he’s got a lot of big plans for that,” said Mayor Rusty Hike.

The plans include cleaning up and reopening the park. Also, repairing and setting up more than 100 campsites. While some of the clean up has been done, the hope is in a couple of years everyone will once again be able to enjoy the park.

“Open to the public. He’ll have season sports in here, as well as weekly rentals and daily rentals and then daily rentals. There will still be access to the boat ramp, public still has access down the road to the boat ramp and trailhead to the Keystone Trail,” Hike said.

Right now the park is closed and officials ask in order to keep people safe everyone should stay out until the work is complete.

No price tag yet on how much it will cost to revive the park, and no time table on when it will be complete.

Officials do hope to have some primitive camping available by the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

