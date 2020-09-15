Advertisement

Additional free parking coming to Blackstone District

The Blackstone District is getting some much-needed parking relief.
The Blackstone District is getting some much-needed parking relief.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Blackstone District is getting some much-needed parking relief.

“We’re bringing online about 400 or 500 new spots,” Blackstone Business Acossition President Chris Kilroy said.

Welcome news to those who strategize when to visit the area.

“If you come during the week it’s much easier to find a place but during the weekend it’s quite harder to get the place you want,” Mace Hack said. He was in the area picking up dinner.

Before, he would go elsewhere on nights he suspected parking would be bad.

“Sometimes we would probably just skip it on the weekend,” Hack said.

A mindset Kilroy hopes to change. He points to the Kiewit lot at 37th and Harney which is now open to the public. The former $5 lot at 38th and Farnam is now free and the lot behind Mutual of Omaha at 36 and Dodge will be open to the public after 5 pm.

“There are many many small businesses lots of eating and drinking establishments so naturally, you need that for patrons to not have to go too far to get to the location,” Kilroy said.

You’ll be walking a little more with the new lots but Hack said walking a few blocks is better than not being able to go at all.

"We would walk. And if it’s nice weather you get a little exercise. And you got to get your Coneflower so where ever

you park you have to go get it," Hack said.

Now around 1,4000 spots are available. UNMC parking is also open to the public after 5 pm.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EXCLUSIVE: Bellevue Police use realistic simulators to train officers on de-escalation

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The use of force by police officers is coming under scrutiny across the country. In a 6 News exclusive, reporter Leigh Waldman steps inside of a state-of-the-art simulator that makes traditional police training a thing of the past.

News

Bellevue Police use realistic simulators to train officers on de-escalation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bellevue PD are using new simulations to teach their officers about use of force and de-escalation.

News

James Scurlock case: Omaha braces for grand jury decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
An increased police presence is being seen downtown and around the Douglas County Courthouse on Monday, in anticipation of the grand jury’s decision in the James Scurlock case.

News

Spin Scooters gives update on second trial program in Omaha

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Spin Scooters says ridership is up this summer

Latest News

News

Developments on Scurlock grand jury

Updated: 5 hours ago
An increased police presence is being seen downtown and around the Douglas County Courthouse on Monday regarding the case of James Scurlock's shooting death.

News

COVID-19 restrictions move to Phase 4 in Nebraska

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
On Monday, most of Nebraska is getting some COVID-19 restriction relief, as all counties except Lancaster County move into phase four of reopening.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm week ahead with hazy skies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Hazy skies this evening, otherwise quiet and warm conditions stretch through much of the week.

News

Scooter companies see bright future in Omaha

Updated: 6 hours ago
The second electric scooter program in the Metro is almost halfway done.

News

Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions move to Phase 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed the state has moved all public health districts into Phase 4 as of Monday, Sept. 14.

News

Write-in campaign for State Sen. Ernie Chambers announced

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The campaign for Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers (District 11) announced Monday their initiative to write-in Chambers as a candidate for Douglas County Commissioner of District 3.