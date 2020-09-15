Additional free parking coming to Blackstone District

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Blackstone District is getting some much-needed parking relief.

“We’re bringing online about 400 or 500 new spots,” Blackstone Business Acossition President Chris Kilroy said.

Welcome news to those who strategize when to visit the area.

“If you come during the week it’s much easier to find a place but during the weekend it’s quite harder to get the place you want,” Mace Hack said. He was in the area picking up dinner.

Before, he would go elsewhere on nights he suspected parking would be bad.

“Sometimes we would probably just skip it on the weekend,” Hack said.

A mindset Kilroy hopes to change. He points to the Kiewit lot at 37th and Harney which is now open to the public. The former $5 lot at 38th and Farnam is now free and the lot behind Mutual of Omaha at 36 and Dodge will be open to the public after 5 pm.

“There are many many small businesses lots of eating and drinking establishments so naturally, you need that for patrons to not have to go too far to get to the location,” Kilroy said.

You’ll be walking a little more with the new lots but Hack said walking a few blocks is better than not being able to go at all.

"We would walk. And if it’s nice weather you get a little exercise. And you got to get your Coneflower so where ever

you park you have to go get it," Hack said.

Now around 1,4000 spots are available. UNMC parking is also open to the public after 5 pm.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.