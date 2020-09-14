Advertisement

Write-in campaign for State Sen. Ernie Chambers announced

Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers (District 11)
Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers (District 11)(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The campaign for Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers (District 11) announced Monday their initiative to write-in Chambers as a candidate for Douglas County Commissioner of District 3.

Voters of District 3 gathered signatures earlier this summer to place Chambers on the November ballot but fell short of the required number.

The “People for Ernie Chambers Write in Campaign,” Chair Cheryl Weston said the effort is to elect a “real representative for our district.”

“One who will stick up for our kids, not build a new kid’s jail, without our input,” she stated in a release issued Monday. “Senator Chambers has proven that he will support the people of North Omaha. Not the monied interest individuals responsible for buildings a kids' jail for profit that will be full of our children.”

A public announcement for the campaign will take place Monday, Sept. 14 at Kountze Park Pavillion at the corner of Florence Boulevard and Pinkney Street at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Longtime North Platte doctor dies from COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A longtime North Platte doctor has died from COVID-19 as the state reported more than 38,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Nebraska.

News

Omaha Police Department quells ‘planned civil unrest’ rumors

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Omaha Police Department on Monday afternoon warned against rumors circulating on social media about “planned civil unrest” relating to an anticipated grand jury decision in the death James Scurlock.

Coronavirus

Monday Sept. 14 COVID-19 update: 71 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Crime

Former Omaha meteorologist pleads ‘no contest’ to threats against health director

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A former Omaha mayoral communications director who was also a local meteorologist has pled of “no contest” to charges relating to threats made against Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour.

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts gives COVID-19 update, recognizes military caregivers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
All of Nebraska, except Lancaster County, moves into Phase 4 today.

News

EXCLUSIVE: Bellevue Police use realistic simulators to train officers on de-escalation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The use of force by police officers is coming under scrutiny across the country. In a 6 News exclusive, reporter Leigh Waldman steps inside of a state-of-the-art simulator that makes traditional police training a thing of the past.

First Alert Weather

Category 1 Hurricane Sally now spinning in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly and Rusty Lord
The Northern Gulf Coast is bracing for yet another potential hurricane landfall with Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi in the path.

News

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Ricketts honors military caregivers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials held a news conference Monday morning.

News

Council Bluffs gun shop targeted -- 10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
Words of wisdom from the owner of a gun store after this weekend -- saying planning for the worst paid off for them.

News

Ice cream shop burglary--10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
A business owner in South Omaha gets an early wakeup call when three people break in looking for cash.