Write-in campaign for State Sen. Ernie Chambers announced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The campaign for Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers (District 11) announced Monday their initiative to write-in Chambers as a candidate for Douglas County Commissioner of District 3.

Voters of District 3 gathered signatures earlier this summer to place Chambers on the November ballot but fell short of the required number.

The “People for Ernie Chambers Write in Campaign,” Chair Cheryl Weston said the effort is to elect a “real representative for our district.”

“One who will stick up for our kids, not build a new kid’s jail, without our input,” she stated in a release issued Monday. “Senator Chambers has proven that he will support the people of North Omaha. Not the monied interest individuals responsible for buildings a kids' jail for profit that will be full of our children.”

A public announcement for the campaign will take place Monday, Sept. 14 at Kountze Park Pavillion at the corner of Florence Boulevard and Pinkney Street at 5:30 p.m.

