Wildfire smoke likely to impact our area this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As fires continue to burn in the west, smoke from those fires is forecast to continue to spread east. While we started off with hazy sunshine this morning, I expect the smoke to thicken later this week. Most of it is in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere so as of now there aren’t any impacts to air quality. Once it thickens by the middle of the week, air quality will need to be watched a little closer. More details are included in the video portion.

