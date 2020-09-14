Tropical Storm Sally expected to become a hurricane by Monday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Northern Gulf Coast is bracing for yet another potential hurricane landfall with Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi in the path.

The 7:00AM update on Tropical Storm Sally shows the storm is gaining strength this morning. Sally is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall near the LA/MS border Tuesday evening. The current forecast brings Sally’s winds up to 85mph which is a high end Category 1.

Sally is expected to be a very slow moving storm, and with that comes the potential for several inches to possibly over a foot of rain. Some models are showing rainfall totals of 20+" through Thursday morning.

