Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Patchy fog to start the day as we start a beautiful week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with some patchy fog in the area as temperatures start in the 50s for most of us. It won’t take long for the sunlight to burn that fog off and start to warm us. We’ll jump into the lower 80s with sunny skies and a south wind at 5-15 mph

Monday morning
Monday morning(WOWT)

We’ll have pretty mild week ahead with highs just a bit warmer that we should have this time of year. The first 3 days of the week will be in the 80s before some cooler 70s settle in starting Thursday into the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Overall the rain chances this week are very minimal with a small chance Friday morning and again late Sunday.

