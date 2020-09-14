Omaha Police Department quells ‘planned civil unrest’ rumors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department on Monday afternoon warned against rumors circulating on social media about “planned civil unrest” relating to an anticipated grand jury decision in the death James Scurlock.

Singling out a post about officer scheduling, the statement from OPD said the department "has not been notified that a decision has been made” and didn’t know of “any possible or planned civil unrest.”

The Omaha Police Department has been made aware of a few social media posts concerning the decision announcement of the... Posted by Omaha Police Department on Monday, September 14, 2020

OPD said the information circulating online did not originate with the department and asked the public to “please keep in mind that everything that is posted on social media may not be factual.”

The post came hours after barriers were put in place around the Douglas County Courthouse and Omaha City Hall.

Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed May 30 by a white bar owner during protests in Omaha’s Old Market over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Full OPD statement

The Omaha Police Department has been made aware of a few social media posts concerning the decision announcement of the grand jury process that convened last week concerning the death of James Scurlock. Our department has not been notified that a decision has been made. In one post that was brought to our attention stated that the department is working an Alpha/Bravo schedule due to anticipated possible civil unrest. This information was not provided by our department. We do not have any information of any possible or planned civil unrest. Please keep in mind that everything that is posted on social media may not be factual.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.