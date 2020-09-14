Advertisement

Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions loosen Monday

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week---a relief in coronavirus health measures for most Nebraska counties.

Governor Pete Ricketts' move to loosen COVID-19 restrictions takes place across most of the state this week.

Starting tomorrow---all counties in Nebraska except for Lancaster county will move into phase 4.

That means crowd capacity at indoor and outdoor venues will expand.

Outdoor venues can operate at 100 percent occupancy.

Indoor venues can increase to 75 percent capacity.

Ricketts considers large events to be 500 or more people.

Those large-scale events will still need approval from their local health director.

Here in Douglas County, large-scale events are considered one thousand people or larger and also need clearance from the health department.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs gunshop targeted by burglars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Robbers attempting a break into the Red Flag Armory were halted - all because of one small adjustment.

News

Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions loosen Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Pete Ricketts' move to loosen COVID-19 restrictions takes place across most of the state this week.

News

Burglars attempt break-in at Council Bluffs gun store

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robbers attempting a break into the Red Flag Armory were halted - all because of one small adjustment.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Dry skies and warmer temperatures kick off the workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll do it all again Monday and Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day – in the mid-80s, before we take a slight dip back into the 70s for the end of the workweek after a dry front slides through.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sunday Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: Positivity rate falls in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - After a foggy start, plentiful sunshine returns Sunday!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Once any fog lifts early Sunday, we’re tracking widespread sunshine with highs around 80°!

News

Law Enforcement Officers honor Investigator Herrera

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“This really is one of our brothers in blue. We want them to know we are here for them. We want the unit and the rest of the department to know that we have their watch, that we have their back the entire time,” says OPD Sgt. James Shade.

News

Parsow’s to close after 68 years of business in Omaha

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Alex McLoon
Parsow’s will close for good in January after doing business for 68 years in Omaha.

News

LPD Investigator Herrera laid to rest

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Leigh Waldman
On Saturday, Lincoln police investigator Mario Herrera was laid to rest after being shot and killed in the line of duty.

News

Lincoln officer laid to rest

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
On Saturday, Lincoln police investigator Mario Herrera was laid to rest after being shot and killed in the line of duty.