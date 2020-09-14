Advertisement

Monday Sept. 14 COVID-19 update: 71 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 178.

The total number of cases is now 14,545.

The county also confirmed 10,902 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
Test Nebraska
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 13 COVID-19 update
Sept. 12 COVID-19 update
Sept. 11 COVID-19 update
Sept. 10 COVID-19 update
Sept. 9 COVID-19 update
Sept. 8 COVID-19 update

