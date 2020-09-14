Longtime North Platte doctor dies from COVID-19

NORTH PLATTE., Neb. (AP) - A longtime North Platte doctor has died from COVID-19 as the state reported more than 38,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Nebraska.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that Dr. Leland Lamberty died Saturday after weeks of fighting the virus. Lamberty was a physician at Great Plains Health hospital and Great Plains Family Medicine clinic in North Platte.

Hospital officials say Lamberty was believed to have contracted the virus through community spread.

News of his death comes as the state’s online virus tracker reported 38,335 confirmed cases and 435 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska since the beginning of the outbreak.

