LIVE AT 10 AM: Gov Ricketts to recognize military caregivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs will be honoring military caregivers by hosting a signing ceremony proclaiming then as Hidden Heroes.

The Governor, NDVA Director John Hilgert, and a military caregiver will be in attendance.

The Hidden Heroes program raises awareness and supports the efforts of military caregivers.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.