LIVE AT 10 AM: Gov Ricketts to recognize military caregivers
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs will be honoring military caregivers by hosting a signing ceremony proclaiming then as Hidden Heroes.
The Governor, NDVA Director John Hilgert, and a military caregiver will be in attendance.
The Hidden Heroes program raises awareness and supports the efforts of military caregivers.
