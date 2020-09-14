David’s Evening Forecast - Warm week ahead with hazy skies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool start, a nice warm up this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. A thicker haze arrived this afternoon as a wave of smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere rolled by. The smoke coming off of the western wildfires, and actually held our temperatures down slightly. Aside from the haze, skies will remain mostly clear this evening, with temperatures falling back into the 60s by 10pm. We’ll see overnight lows in the upper 50s, with some patchy fog possible.

After a little patchy fog, we should see plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures may be a couple degrees warmer than Monday, with highs in the lower 80s. We may see a hazy sky again in the afternoon as more western smoke drifts by. The smoke may linger into Wednesday keeping the hazy sky around. Other than the haze, we’ll see quiet and warm conditions through Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will move through Wednesday evening, dropping temperatures back into the 70s for Thursday through Saturday.

There will be a slight chance for a few storms Friday morning, but rainfall amounts and coverage looks fairly limited. The dry pattern likely continues into next week, with temperatures generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

