Advertisement

Community gathers behind South Omaha ice cream shop after burglary

generic photos
generic photos
By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A business owner in South Omaha gets an early wakeup call when three people break in looking for cash.

Oasis Ice Cream opened only a few months ago.

It’s been a long day for Lynn Washington who opened Oasis back in March.

He got the call around 2 o’clock this morning that people were breaking into his business, but tonight he can sleep a little easier knowing his community has his back.

Oasis owner Lynn Washington is feeling the love after somebody shattered his drive-through window early Sunday morning.

He says three men broke inside looking for cash but only got away with some change.

“No one wants that call around 1 o’clock in the morning and you gotta rush across town to get here and hope and pray what you worked hard for is still here,” said Washington.

Lynn was left with a mess and potentially DNA that could help police find whoever did this.

Somebody was cut and bled on the shattered window.

“But we got that replaced within hours,” said Washington.

Once the sun came up, support was easy to find.

“I saw what happened on Facebook and they’re right in my neighborhood, so I decided to stop by and support,” said a neighbor.

Lynn says customers came by all day to support him and his family.

This is the first time Lynn’s had to deal with a burglary. But he’s picked up the pieces and Oasis is moving on—thanks to their customers.

Lynn says he’s turning in surveillance video and audio recordings of those three men inside the store tomorrow. Then, it’s back to business as usual.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE AT 10 AM: Gov Ricketts to recognize military caregivers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs will be honoring military caregivers by hosting a signing ceremony proclaiming then as Hidden Heroes.

First Alert Weather

Wildfire smoke likely to impact our area this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Wildfire smoke will be in the area a good portion of the week

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Sally expected to become a hurricane by Monday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
The Northern Gulf Coast is bracing for yet another potential hurricane landfall with Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi in the path.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Patchy fog to start the day as we start a beautiful week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with some patchy fog in the area as temperatures start in the 50s for most of us.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Patchy fog to start the day as we start a beautiful week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with some patchy fog in the area as temperatures start in the 50s for most of us.

News

Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions loosen Monday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Governor Pete Ricketts' move to loosen COVID-19 restrictions takes place across most of the state this week.

News

Council Bluffs gunshop targeted by burglars

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Robbers attempting a break into the Red Flag Armory were halted - all because of one small adjustment.

News

Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions loosen Monday

Updated: 14 hours ago
Governor Pete Ricketts' move to loosen COVID-19 restrictions takes place across most of the state this week.

News

Burglars attempt break-in at Council Bluffs gun store

Updated: 14 hours ago
Robbers attempting a break into the Red Flag Armory were halted - all because of one small adjustment.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Dry skies and warmer temperatures kick off the workweek

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll do it all again Monday and Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day – in the mid-80s, before we take a slight dip back into the 70s for the end of the workweek after a dry front slides through.