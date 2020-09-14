Community gathers behind South Omaha ice cream shop after burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A business owner in South Omaha gets an early wakeup call when three people break in looking for cash.

Oasis Ice Cream opened only a few months ago.

It’s been a long day for Lynn Washington who opened Oasis back in March.

He got the call around 2 o’clock this morning that people were breaking into his business, but tonight he can sleep a little easier knowing his community has his back.

Oasis owner Lynn Washington is feeling the love after somebody shattered his drive-through window early Sunday morning.

He says three men broke inside looking for cash but only got away with some change.

“No one wants that call around 1 o’clock in the morning and you gotta rush across town to get here and hope and pray what you worked hard for is still here,” said Washington.

Lynn was left with a mess and potentially DNA that could help police find whoever did this.

Somebody was cut and bled on the shattered window.

“But we got that replaced within hours,” said Washington.

Once the sun came up, support was easy to find.

“I saw what happened on Facebook and they’re right in my neighborhood, so I decided to stop by and support,” said a neighbor.

Lynn says customers came by all day to support him and his family.

This is the first time Lynn’s had to deal with a burglary. But he’s picked up the pieces and Oasis is moving on—thanks to their customers.

Lynn says he’s turning in surveillance video and audio recordings of those three men inside the store tomorrow. Then, it’s back to business as usual.

