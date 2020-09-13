Advertisement

Two Los Angeles County deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol vehicle

Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday without provocation while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMPTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday without provocation while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.

The sheriff’s department said the male and a female deputies were shot in the head and had multiple gunshot wounds. They were in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

“The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” the sheriff’s department said in a Twitter post that included video showing a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. Deputies were searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

