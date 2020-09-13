Sunday Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: Positivity rate falls in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.

The positivity rate for last week fell to 7.4 percent, a marked improvement compared to the 10.5 percent rate the week ending Aug. 15 when the Omaha City Council passed the city’s mask ordinance.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 178.

The total number of cases is now 14,474.

The county also confirmed 10,809 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.