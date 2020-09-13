Advertisement

Sunday Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: Positivity rate falls in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.

The positivity rate for last week fell to 7.4 percent, a marked improvement compared to the 10.5 percent rate the week ending Aug. 15 when the Omaha City Council passed the city’s mask ordinance.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 178.

The total number of cases is now 14,474.

The county also confirmed 10,809 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 10 COVID-19 update
Sept. 9 COVID-19 update
Sept. 8 COVID-19 update
Sept. 7 COVID-19 update
Sept. 6 COVID-19 update
Sept. 5 COVID-19 update
Sept. 4 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Groups turn to hotels to shelter fire evacuees amid virus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Relief groups facing the threat of the coronavirus are taking a different approach to sheltering people who have fled West Coast wildfires.

National

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

Coronavirus

Saturday Sept. 12 COVID-19 update: 89 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

Coronavirus

Friday Sept. 11 COVID-19 update: 20-year-old one of 2 deaths in Douglas County, also reporting 107 new cases

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.