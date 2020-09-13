Advertisement

Parsow’s to close after 68 years of business in Omaha

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A long-time Omaha retailer will be closing its doors.

Parsow’s has tailored generations of families in Omaha since the 1950s.

When owner David Parsow signed his last five-year lease at Regency Parkway, he knew it was going to be the end for his family’s business.

Parsow’s will close for good in January after doing business for 68 years in Omaha.

Coronavirus isn’t to blame for its closing. Instead, it was coming to an end of their five-year lease.

Now David’s ready to retire the store after joining and owning the family business for 45 years.

“I’ll continue to sell my custom clothing and custom shirts as a side business. But the store as it is here will cease to exist but the memories I’ll carry with me," David said.

David says one of his best memories is tailoring for comic book writer Stan Lee, creator of superheroes like Spider-Man and many of the Marvel characters in movies today.

David will remember generations of clients his family served.

Parsow’s will have special sales next week and then return to normal business hours until they close in January.

