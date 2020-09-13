Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Dry skies and warmer temperatures kick off the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday night allowed temperatures to drop near the dew points – into the 40s and lower-50s. With calm winds, patchy dense fog developed especially along and east of the Missouri River.

Once the fog lifted around 8 or 9 AM, a beautiful Sunday ensued! Plentiful sunshine allowed temperatures to warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s by the afternoon hours. You may have noticed a thin veil of haze in the sky due to smoke from the wildfires out west. Thankfully, this smoke didn’t stick around long and wasn’t thick enough to impact our weather or air quality.

Clear skies persist through the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50s. Some patchy fog is possible yet again by early Monday morning.

Hour by hour forecast Monday
Hour by hour forecast Monday(WOWT)

We’ll do it all again Monday and Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day – in the mid-80s, before we take a slight dip back into the 70s for the end of the workweek after a dry front slides through.

Overall, the extended forecast is trending much sunnier and drier than this past week! Our next best chance for rain holds off until the weekend.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

