Law Enforcement Officers honor Investigator Herrera

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Hundreds of community members and law enforcement agencies filled the streets of Lincoln to say goodbye to investigator Mario Herrera.

One by one, law enforcement officers filed into pinnacle bank arena.

All to pay respects to their brother.

“Mario was your brother. He was one of you. he was my brother but, it’s not the same thing. Not all of us can belong and he belonged with you,” says Mario’s brother, Franciso “Pancho” Herrera.

Hundreds of community members poured into the streets of Lincoln to pay their respect.

“Today was overwhelming. You know he touched so many lives and I just needed to pay my respects to him.”

Investigator Herrera was remembered with flowers, flags and notes draped over his cruiser outside of the arena.

Inside, honor guard members playing the final tribute.

“This really is one of our brothers in blue. We want them to know we are here for them. We want the unit and the rest of the department to know that we have their watch, that we have their back the entire time,” says OPD Sgt. James Shade.

A message echoed from departments near and far.

Officers from as far away as Massachusetts came to share in LPD’s grief.

“We lost an officer in the line of duty who was gunned down two years ago so we’re returning the favor, showing them what the thin blue line really is. This is a family.”

A brother gone but never forgotten.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.