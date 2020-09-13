Advertisement

Law Enforcement Officers honor Investigator Herrera

A group of Omaha Police officers took part in honoring Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday during his funeral services.
A group of Omaha Police officers took part in honoring Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday during his funeral services.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Hundreds of community members and law enforcement agencies filled the streets of Lincoln to say goodbye to investigator Mario Herrera.

One by one, law enforcement officers filed into pinnacle bank arena.

All to pay respects to their brother.

“Mario was your brother. He was one of you. he was my brother but, it’s not the same thing. Not all of us can belong and he belonged with you,” says Mario’s brother, Franciso “Pancho” Herrera.

Hundreds of community members poured into the streets of Lincoln to pay their respect.

“Today was overwhelming. You know he touched so many lives and I just needed to pay my respects to him.”

Investigator Herrera was remembered with flowers, flags and notes draped over his cruiser outside of the arena.

Inside, honor guard members playing the final tribute.

“This really is one of our brothers in blue. We want them to know we are here for them. We want the unit and the rest of the department to know that we have their watch, that we have their back the entire time,” says OPD Sgt. James Shade.

A message echoed from departments near and far.

Officers from as far away as Massachusetts came to share in LPD’s grief.

“We lost an officer in the line of duty who was gunned down two years ago so we’re returning the favor, showing them what the thin blue line really is. This is a family.”

A brother gone but never forgotten.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parsow’s to close after 68 years of business in Omaha

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Parsow’s will close for good in January after doing business for 68 years in Omaha.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Plentiful sunshine returns Sunday! Warming trend continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Clearing skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop near the 50° mark, though patchy fog may form. Once any fog lifts early Sunday, we’re tracking widespread sunshine with highs around 80°!

News

LPD Investigator Herrera laid to rest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
On Saturday, Lincoln police investigator Mario Herrera was laid to rest after being shot and killed in the line of duty.

News

Lincoln officer laid to rest

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Saturday, Lincoln police investigator Mario Herrera was laid to rest after being shot and killed in the line of duty.

Latest News

News

Parsow's to close after 68 years of business

Updated: 5 hours ago
Parsow’s will close for good in January after doing business for 68 years in Omaha.

Coronavirus

Saturday Sept. 12 COVID-19 update: 89 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha officers honor Investigator Herrera

Updated: 6 hours ago
A group of Omaha Police officers took part in honoring Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday during his funeral services.

State

Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera funeral

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff reports
Funeral services for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera are happening this morning.

State

Funeral for fallen Lincoln officer set for Saturday; multiple streets to close for procession

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
10/11 NOW will be provide live coverage on air and online Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

News

Omaha firefighter creates 9/11 event at Memorial Park

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Alex McLoon
Remembering the September 11th attacks in the middle of a pandemic has forced us to distance from one another.