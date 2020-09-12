Advertisement

Reports: Big Ten school leaders to vote on return-to-play plan in coming days

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors on when fall sports could resume could take place as early as Sunday.

Yahoo and ESPN are both reporting that school leaders will see a presentation on Sunday that includes medical information, schedules, and TV plans for a possible return to play.

The reports indicate the schools are discussing starting the football season as early as October 17, but later starts are in play.

The Yahoo report says that a vote on Sunday is not imminent, but it should come within the next 72 hours.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Union Omaha remains undefeated after draw on the road

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Union Omaha finished the night with a 2-2 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Friday night.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Plattsmouth and Elkhorn on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Roncalli Catholic

Updated: 20 hours ago
Highlights from a week three matchup between Mount Michael Benedictine and Roncalli Catholic on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion-La Vista vs. Westside

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Papillion-La Vista and Westside on Friday Night Fever.

Latest News

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Bennington vs. Norris

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Bennington and Norris on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Gross Catholic vs. Skutt Catholic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Gross Catholic vs. Skutt Catholic on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Fremont vs. Bellevue East

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Fremont and Bellevue East on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Millard South vs. Millard West

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three matchup between Millard South and Millard West on Friday Night Fever.

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Rylee Gray

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
Saying it was a good week is probably an understatement. Elkhorn South Senior Middle Hitter Rylee Gray had more than 60 kills.

News

Nebraska Attorney General issues letter to Big Ten Commissioner demanding transparency

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Attorney General sent a letter to the Big Ten Conference Friday, notifying Commissioner Kevin Warren that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.