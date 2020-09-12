Reports: Big Ten school leaders to vote on return-to-play plan in coming days

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors on when fall sports could resume could take place as early as Sunday.

Yahoo and ESPN are both reporting that school leaders will see a presentation on Sunday that includes medical information, schedules, and TV plans for a possible return to play.

The reports indicate the schools are discussing starting the football season as early as October 17, but later starts are in play.

The Yahoo report says that a vote on Sunday is not imminent, but it should come within the next 72 hours.

Sources: The Big Ten presentation by the Return to Competition Task Force has ended successfully today. The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2020

