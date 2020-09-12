Reports: Big Ten school leaders to vote on return-to-play plan in coming days
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors on when fall sports could resume could take place as early as Sunday.
Yahoo and ESPN are both reporting that school leaders will see a presentation on Sunday that includes medical information, schedules, and TV plans for a possible return to play.
The reports indicate the schools are discussing starting the football season as early as October 17, but later starts are in play.
The Yahoo report says that a vote on Sunday is not imminent, but it should come within the next 72 hours.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.