Advertisement

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012 file photo, British designer and museum founder Sir Terence Conran poses for photographs during a media event to unveil plans for the new British Design Museum in London. Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer and restaurateur, has died at age 88. His family said in a statement that Conran died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012 file photo, British designer and museum founder Sir Terence Conran poses for photographs during a media event to unveil plans for the new British Design Museum in London. Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer and restaurateur, has died at age 88. His family said in a statement that Conran died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.(Matt Dunham | AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer and restaurateur, has died. He was 88.

His family said in a statement that Conran died peacefully at his home on Saturday.

The statement called Conran a “visionary” who “revolutionized the way we live in Britain.”

Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

His family said that “at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people’s lives.”

“From the late forties to the present day, his energy and creativity thrived in his shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels and through his many design, architecture and furniture making businesses,” the family said.

Conran also founded The Design Museum in London, which his family described as one of his “proudest moments.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Lingering rain chance Saturday; Beautiful weather Sunday!

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Some showers are possible primarily north of I-80 this morning, as an area of low pressure rotates through. Rain chances will then push east this afternoon, with clouds decreasing behind.

National

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case of 27-year-old Navid Afkari has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran's Shiite theocracy in 2018.

National Politics

Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan’s warring sides have opened negotiations for the first time.

Latest News

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

National

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

State

Funeral for fallen Lincoln officer set for Saturday; multiple streets to close for procession

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
10/11 NOW will be provide live coverage on air and online Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

News

Omaha firefighter creates 9/11 event at Memorial Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Remembering the September 11th attacks in the middle of a pandemic has forced us to distance from one another.

National

China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China-U.S. tensions over trade, technology and a multitude of other issues have increasingly spilled over into the areas of diplomacy and media.

National

‘There was no fighting this fire,’ California survivor says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
The terrible toll of California’s wildfires became more evident as a mother confirmed her 16-year-old son was among those killed when an inferno tore through several hamlets in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada this week.