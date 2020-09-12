Advertisement

Omaha firefighter creates 9/11 event at Memorial Park

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Remembering the September 11th attacks in the middle of a pandemic has forced us to distance from one another.

An Omaha firefighter says this year is missing a thorough tribute that brings people together in-person

At 9:11 p.m. at Memorial Park, it was a sight to see.

People came together hoping to re-create the Towers of Light in New York City.

Brian Policky says this tribute was more important than ever this year.

“2020 has been so left, so right, so divisive. We really need something to help bring us back together," the Omaha firefighter said.

And after this display, Policky hopes people leave feeling a little more united.

“I also want us to remember how good it felt to wake up on Sept. 12 and be one great big mass that was America. I’m hoping to bring some of that back tonight with this,” he said.

The 22-year OFD veteran was at Station 42 eating breakfast the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 -- watching “The Today Show” -- when a plane hit the first tower.

"My jaw hit the table and I just stood in disbelief,” he recalled. "9/11 showed the best of my profession, it showed the best of America.”

Policky says we could use that more than ever this year.

The idea came to him Thursday night. He put out a call on social media: “no left, no right, no speeches. Come one, come all. Let’s unite in light.”

Brian asked people to bring flashlights to shine at the sky for 2 minutes 17 seconds -- symbolizing the two hours and 17 minutes it took from the first hijacking to the second tower’s collapse.

“I really hope parents are stressing to their kids what this all means," he said.

His goal: make up for the absence of a large-scale 9/11 tributes in a year many are absent from eachother’s lives.

"I appreciate that there are still folks out there who are trying to remember.”

