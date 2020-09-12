Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Plentiful sunshine returns Sunday! Warming trend continues

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a week of clouds, rain, and chilly temperatures – we’re finally warming up and drying out this weekend!

We tracked some patchy fog and a few spotty showers this morning, especially along and north of I-80. After a gloomy start with temperatures in the 50s, peeks of sunshine returned – beginning in the west and southwest corners of the WOWT viewing area. Those who saw sunshine earlier warmed into the mid-780s. Spots to the north and northeast of Omaha stayed in the mid to upper-60s.

Clearing skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop near the 50° mark, though patchy fog may form. Once any fog lifts early Sunday, we’re tracking widespread sunshine with highs around 80°!

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday(WOWT)

The sunny and warming trend persists through at least mid-week, with highs on Wednesday in the mid-80s. Any hint of rain holds off until next weekend.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!

