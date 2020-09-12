Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Lingering rain chance Saturday; Beautiful weather Sunday!

Omaha's Weekend Forecast
Omaha's Weekend Forecast(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a week of clouds, rain, and chilly temperatures – we’ll start to warm up and dry out this weekend!

We are tracking some patchy dense fog in spots early Saturday, with temperatures in the 50s. Some showers are possible primarily north of I-80 this morning, as an area of low pressure rotates through. Rain chances will then push east this afternoon, with clouds decreasing behind.

Highs look to top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s today – still below-normal but we’re getting there! Winds will shift from the south-southwest to the west then finally to the northwest today, with sustained winds 5 to 15 mph and isolated gusts up to 20 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Hour by hour forecast Saturday(WOWT)

Clearing skies will allow temperatures tonight to drop near the 50° mark, though patchy fog may form. Once any fog lifts early Sunday, we’re tracking widespread sunshine with highs around 80°!

The sunny and warming trend persists through at least Wednesday of the upcoming workweek, with highs climbing into the mid to upper-80s by the mid-week. Any hint of rain holds off until next weekend.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!

