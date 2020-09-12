Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - After a foggy start, plentiful sunshine returns Sunday!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to drop near the dew points – into the 40s and lower-50s. With calm winds, patchy dense fog developed especially along and east of the Missouri River. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for western Iowa until 9 AM.

Once this fog lifts for everyone, a beautiful Sunday is on tap! Plentiful sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the upper-70s near 80° by the afternoon. Winds will remain fairly light from the south, 5 to 10 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday(WOWT)

Clear skies persist through the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50s. Some patchy fog is possible yet again by early Monday morning.

We’ll do it all again Monday and Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day – in the mid-80s, before we take a slight dip back into the 70s for the end of the workweek.

Overall, the extended forecast is trending much sunnier and drier than this past week! Our next best chance for rain holds off until next weekend.

