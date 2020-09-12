Advertisement

LPD Investigator Herrera laid to rest

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday, Lincoln police investigator Mario Herrera was laid to rest after being shot and killed in the line of duty.

Saturday, law enforcement agencies from across the state and country rallied around Herrera’s family to pay tribute to the fallen hero.

“1205 has answered dispatch call. End of watch: September 7th, 2020. You will always be remembered and greatly missed by all. Three David, 1205 come in," the radio call played out at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“On behalf of the Lincoln Police Department and the law enforcement professionals please allow me to express our gratitude for the service and sacrifice of your husband, your father and our friend," said Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. "Carrie, I hope you feel immensely proud of how Mario served his community, with integrity, empathy, humility, and grace.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said at the ceremony they were gathered to honor and remember Herrera, who lived a life of service to the nation, state and the Lincoln community.

“Mario was a man of courage and especially today, it takes a lot of courage to bear the weight of that badge. And I want the family and all of the members of law enforcement here to know: we support you; we appreciate your sacrifice,” Ricketts said.

Mario’s brother, Franciso “Pancho” Herrera, said the sadness came in waves.

“You feel like you’re trying to hug a cloud. Even though he and I were not twins, we’re 13 months apart. We were somewhat of a package deal. We did quite literally everything together,” he said.

“And so much has been stolen from us. There was a lightness in his eyes, he was an immediate friend. And I will miss that the most. Mario, my brother, I love you. We love you, you have made us all enormously proud and we will miss you so so much. Goodbye.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

