LIVE COVERAGE: Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera funeral

Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.
Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.(Lincoln Police)
By Staff reports
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Funeral services for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera are happening this morning.

Nebraska State Patrol is planning to provide aerial coverage leading up to the services at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The funeral is open to the public; arena doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

INFO: LPD Investigator Mario Herrera funeral

Lincoln’s government access channel is providing a livestream, which will air on the Cube in the Railyard, located in the Haymarket.

Watch that livestream below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

