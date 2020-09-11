Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Drizzle, fog and a few showers Friday. Sunshine returns this weekend.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with pockets of drizzle, mist and areas of fog on this Friday morning. Get used to the clouds and gray skies as they aren’t going anywhere. A few more showers are possible this afternoon with an isolated storm in the mix. Overall, rainfall amounts should be less than 0.25″ for the area today.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

The rain and clouds will keep us cool again today with a high near 60 degrees.

Soggy Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances linger for the morning hours Saturday as the back side of this system finally moves through the area and out. By Saturday afternoon we’ll likely get some clearing but only warm into the lower 70s. Sunday promises to be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs in the lower 80s. Next week will be drier with much more sunshine.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.