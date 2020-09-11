Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Drizzle, fog and a few showers Friday. Sunshine returns this weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with pockets of drizzle, mist and areas of fog on this Friday morning. Get used to the clouds and gray skies as they aren’t going anywhere. A few more showers are possible this afternoon with an isolated storm in the mix. Overall, rainfall amounts should be less than 0.25″ for the area today.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

The rain and clouds will keep us cool again today with a high near 60 degrees.

Soggy Friday Forecast
Soggy Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances linger for the morning hours Saturday as the back side of this system finally moves through the area and out. By Saturday afternoon we’ll likely get some clearing but only warm into the lower 70s. Sunday promises to be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs in the lower 80s. Next week will be drier with much more sunshine.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Spotty showers will return to the area Friday morning, along with areas of drizzle.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Drizzle and showers stick around into Friday, warmer weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
Staying chilly again tonight with patchy drizzle. One more chance for rain Friday before we finally see some dry and warmer weather.

Weather

Drizzle and showers stick around into Friday, warmer weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
Staying chilly again tonight with patchy drizzle. One more chance for rain Friday before we finally see some dry and warmer weather.

First Alert Weather

La Nina conditions in place and likely to persist through winter months

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
NOAA’s Climate Predition Center just released their latest ENSO analysis and have issued a La Nina Advisory.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest Drought Monitor map has been released

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting with steady rain but all day rain is not expected

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Steady showers are moving through the area this morning and will be at their heaviest early in the morning.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT
Morning showers are likely on Thursday but they will gradually decrease heading into the afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying chilly with scattered showers this evening

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Another night of showers and chilly temperatures on the way for the metro, but some warmer weather is on the way.

Weather

Staying chilly with scattered showers this evening

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
Another night of showers and chilly temperatures on the way for the metro, but some warmer weather is on the way.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly showers continue to move through as temps struggle to warm

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting the day near record lows and will struggle to warm all day.