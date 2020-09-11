Quarantine declared at Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Friday the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln is under quarantine because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, meaning no new prisoners will be accepted while it is in effect.

Counties have been notified to not send new commits or safe-keepers to the DEC while the quarantine is in place. The DEC serves as the intake center for men entering the NDCS system.

In a statement, the NDCS said an increase in the number of coronavirus cases among inmates is the cause of the quarantine. More than 200 inmates have agreed to undergo testing at the facility Thursday.

Thirty of those results were positive and came from multiple housing units.

“As we did at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, we will keep individuals who are positive housed together so transmission of the illness is reduced internally,” said Diane Sabatka-Rine, chief of operations for NDCS.

Also on Friday, the facility-wide quarantine at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was lifted.

