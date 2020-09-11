OPS session draws criticism to remote learning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The room was divided, part in support, part against the current remote learning set up for OPS families.

Some parents claim it’s a big problem for students who aren’t adapting well to remote learning. Thursday night, they made their case known at the board meeting.

“By closing schools, you’re saying to me that my child who is legally blind needs to use a screen to learn on that his eyes cannot see,” PArent Liz Shields said.

Dependency on a strong wifi connection is leaving some students behind. One parent said their child’s grades are hurting because of something the student cannot control.

“The apps on her iPad do not work and some of the work she turns in she’s told it has not been received,” Lindas Hanson said.

Other parents are encouraging the board to extend remote learning. Arguing while the current system isn’t perfect, it’s better than children and teachers getting sick.

“I encourage remote learning at least for the next quarter as an option if not remote. That is because Douglas county is still at 6.4% positivity rate which is above the 5% you have mentioned,” Jenn Dartman said.

One father even said his son is upset about the current set up at home, but that’s the price a father is willing to pay.

“One of the hardest decision I’ve had to make but I learned from my father it’s better to be a father than a friend was to pull my son from his freshman year of football that he still hates me for but I know at the end of the day I have to make fatherly decisions and make sure his safety is my number one concern,” Richard Web said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.