Omaha Police look for information in string of Scooters Coffee robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking for any information regarding a string of armed robberies at Scooters Coffee Houses around the Omaha-metro area.

Four robberies were reported between August 29 and September 10, all at different locations.

The suspect or suspects are possibly driving a black 90′s model Chevy Pickup that is missing a tailgate or a black Volkswagon Jetta. One suspect has been described as a male in his 30s, 5′9- 6′1, 200 pounds, and has a tattoo on the webbing between his right thumb and index finger.

A suspect in a string of Scooters Coffee robberies. (Omaha Police)

