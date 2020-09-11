Nebraska extended benefits program expires Sept. 12

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Labor announced Friday the state’s extended benefits program will end Saturday, Sept. 12.

No new applications will be accepted after Saturday, while those already claiming benefits will continue to receive the remainder of their payments as long as they are eligible, the department explained in a statement.

Availability of the program is based on the state’s insured unemployment rate. Nebraska’s program began on June 14. Of the 131,630 people who received benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, 155 have received extended benefits.

“A small percentage of individuals claiming benefits fall under the EB program because eligibility requires exhaustion of both regular unemployment benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC),” said Commissioner of Labor John Albin. “Going forward those who exhaust their PEUC benefits can file a new claim to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).”

More information can be found at the department’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.