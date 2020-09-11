Advertisement

Lincoln screen printing company designs shirt supporting Inv. Herrera

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many people in the community continue showing their respects for Officer Mario Herrera and his family. Some are tying blue ribbons around their trees or posting signs in their front yards. One Lincoln screenprinting company is now doing their part to help.

Partnering up with the Lincoln Police Department isn’t anything new to Art F/X Screen Printing and Embroidery. The owner’s brother is a retired Lincoln Police Officer and so is one of their delivery drivers.

When they heard of Officer Herrera’s passing, they knew they needed to do more. At that same time was when one of the officers working with Herrera reached out.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 is when the idea first came about. It’s a shirt design, honoring Officer Herrera. One of the officers told the company that one of Herrera’s doctor described him as being “unusually tough” as he was fighting for his life. That phrase is printed on the shirt on a thin blue line across a flag.

The owner of Art F/X, Kevin Sherrill, tells 10/11 he was honored when asked to do the design. “I pray for them all. It’s got to be so hard because it sounds like he was a wonderful, wonderful man. I know my driver knew him, and it’s just very rewarding knowing that we can help. It just means a lot,” said Sherrill.

Officer Herrera’s badge number, 1205, is printed on the back of each shirt.

The design comes on tee-shirts and hoodies for both adults and children. Shirts start at $17, and all proceeds will go to Herrera’s family.

So far, the shirts have helped raise more than $10,000, and the owner expects that number to go up even more.

Sherrill said, “I think that’s the whole thing. You kind of want to have that respect for the family, but you want to help them out in some way. It’s just kind of a neat way, and I guess kind of a keepsake for some people.”

Sherrill said he thinks the orders coming in for Herrera’s shirts are his biggest order this year. Almost 500 orders have been put in already.

The company tells us they’ll continue taking shirt orders now through Monday, September 21, 2020. Orders are expected to be shipped or available for pick up at the shop at least by the end of this month. If you’d like to order a shirt, click HERE.

Art F/X isn’t the only company in Lincoln helping out. Gloria Deo, a Lincoln bookstore, is also selling yard signs supporting Officer Herrera. All proceeds will also go to Herrera’s family. To order one, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDC’s eviction moratorium protecting Douglas County renters

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A federal agency’s move to try and stop mass evictions is working so far in Douglas County. 6 News was at eviction court Friday to see firsthand the impact the CDC’s moratorium is having on renters hit hard by the pandemic.

State

Funeral for fallen Lincoln officer set for Saturday; multiple streets to close for procession

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
10/11 NOW will be provide live coverage on air and online Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

News

Quarantine declared at Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Friday the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln is under quarantine because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

News

Eviction moratorium at work

Updated: 2 hours ago
A federal agency’s move to try and stop mass evictions is working so far in Douglas County.

News

Police looking for Scooter's robbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Omaha Police Department is asking for any information regarding a string of armed robberies at Scooters Coffee Houses around the Omaha-metro area.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs farmers market vendors enjoy community support during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chase Moffitt and Brandon Tvrdy
The pandemic has impacted local farmers markets in several ways. Not only have customers had to deal with so many changes this year, but the pandemic has also cut into the bottom line for vendors.

Crime

Suspects arrested after striking cruisers in Lincoln pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
NSP said the suspect swerved toward troopers' cruisers on multiple occasions, striking two of them.

State

LSO deputy passes away after suffering heart attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies who passed away Friday morning.

News

Fee considered for cabs at Eppley Airfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
There is a discussion of charging Omaha cab drivers a fee to pick up passengers at Eppley Airfield.

News

Pandemic impact on farmers market vendors

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Showers through Saturday morning, then finally warming

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Spotty showers will continue this evening into Saturday morning, but warmer and sunnier weather arrives this weekend.