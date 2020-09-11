Advertisement

Lincoln first responders run stairs at Memorial Stadium, remembering 9/11

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Among the thousands of Americans who died during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, 343 were firefighters and 71 were members of law enforcement.

Nineteen years later on that same day, around 6 a.m., Lincoln first res ponders took on the challenge of climbing 110 stories of stairs at Memorial Stadium, honoring those who died in the line of duty.

Members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln ROTC members climbing step by step.

They tell 10/11 during this challenge, they remember the sacrifice and bravery of those fallen heroes.

LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said, “We are thinking about what they were thinking about in their last moments. We’re thinking about their bravery. We’re thinking about their heroism. I’m sure that they were scared of the circumstances, at the horror that they confronted, but they didn’t stop. They kept going, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep running these stairs until we ran every single one of them.”

Many of the first res ponders were wearing equipment weighing about 20 pounds. They say it’s a physical aspect, making the challenge of running the stairs harder. They also say it’s symbolic of the weight on their shoulders every day as they go out and serve the community.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday Sept. 11 COVID-19 update: 20-year-old one of 2 deaths in Douglas County, also reporting 107 new cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Drizzle, fog and a few showers Friday. Sunshine returns this weekend.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting with pockets of drizzle, mist and areas of fog on this Friday morning.

News

Omaha widow of Vietnam-era veteran appealing denial of claim by VA

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A veteran’s widow is fighting for benefits long after her late husband’s death. Denied once, she is appealing.

News

OPS session draws criticism to remote learning

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The room was divided, part in support, part against the current remote learning set up for OPS families.

Latest News

News

Omaha widow of Vietnam-era veteran appealing denial of claim by VA

Updated: 13 hours ago
A veteran’s widow is fighting for benefits long after her late husband’s death. Denied once, she is appealing.

News

Experts stress importance of flu shot amid pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The experts are warning the flu shot is critical this year and now may just be the time to get it. Methodist Physicians are kicking off a series of drive-through clinics today.

News

Nebraska Supreme Court: no medical marijuana on ballot, yes to expanded gambling on ballot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell and Emily Dwire
On Thursday, the Nebraska Supreme Court has released opinions on medical marijuana and expanded gambling ahead of both issues appearing on the November ballot.

Politics

Nebraska Democrats announce Preston Love Jr. as write-in candidate for Senate

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In an announcement Thursday from a popular north Omaha eatery, the Nebraska Democratic Party said it is backing Preston Love Jr. as a write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the November election.

News

Experts warn the flu shot is critical this year

Updated: 18 hours ago
The experts are warning the flu shot is critical this year and now may just be the time to get it.

News

Nebraska Supreme Court rules on medical marijuana, expanded gambling

Updated: 18 hours ago
The court decided medical marijuana would not appear on the November ballot, while Nebraskans will have the opportunity to vote on expanded gambling.