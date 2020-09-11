Funeral for fallen Lincoln officer set for Saturday; multiple streets to close for procession

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The procession and funeral for fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera will be held Saturday morning.

The funeral will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena beginning at 10 a.m. The funeral is open to those who wish to attend. For those attending, the only entrance the public will be able to use is the entrance off the pedestrian bridge on the northeast corner of the building. LPD confirmed that masks are required for all those attending the funeral.

The pre-funeral procession, from Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home to Pinnacle Bank Arena, will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Funeral Procession (Lincoln Police)

Following the event, a post-funeral procession will make its way to Calvary Cemetery for burial services.

Post Funeral Processional (Lincoln Police)

Multiple street closures are scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the funeral procession and services.

Residents will not be permitted to park in the red, green and blue parking garages in the Haymarket. All residents are asked to park in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot by Haymarket Park and use the West Haymarket Pedestrian Bridge to reach Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Closures are as follows:

6:30 a.m. to noon

Pinnacle Arena Drive will be closed

Salt Creek Roadway from Stadium Drive to Eighth Street

Eighth Street from Pinnacle Arena Drive to "S" Street

Intersection of "P" Street and Pinnacle Arena Drive

Intersection of "Q" Street and Pinnacle Arena Drive

"R" Street from Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"A" Street from 48th to 40th streets

46th Street from "A" to "B" streets

45th Street from "A" to "B" streets

44th Street from "A" to "B" streets

Sunburst Lane from "A" to Washington streets

Ridgeway Road from "A" Street to Sunburst Lane

9 a.m. to noon

Centennial Mall from "P" to "O" streets and from "O" to "N" streets will be closed for Lincoln Fire and Rescue

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southbound lane of 40th Street from "O" to "L" streets

45th Street from "O" to "L" streets

46th Street from "O" to "L" streets

ScooterLNK will not be in operation from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers should expect significant delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this time.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

