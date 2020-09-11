Advertisement

Friday Sept. 11 COVID-19 update: 20-year-old one of 2 deaths in Douglas County, also reporting 107 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

A woman in her 20s and a woman over 80 has passed. The total number of deaths in the county is now 178.

The total number of cases is now 14,318.

The county also confirmed 10,581 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 10 COVID-19 update
Sept. 9 COVID-19 update
Sept. 8 COVID-19 update
Sept. 7 COVID-19 update
Sept. 6 COVID-19 update
Sept. 5 COVID-19 update
Sept. 4 COVID-19 update

