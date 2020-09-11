Advertisement

Fee considered for cabs at Eppley Airfield

(KOTA)
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a discussion of charging Omaha cab drivers a fee to pick up passengers at Eppley Airfield.

Pick up fees are common for similar-sized airports across the country.

The Omaha Airport Authority is now considering charging a fee for taxis, limos, shuttles, and other open class vehicles.

“The Omaha Airport Authority is a non-taxing authority. That means we do not collect any general revenue taxes, the FAA requires the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible,” said Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development for the Omaha Airport Authority. "We collect user fees to support the operation and the maintenance of the airport.

Airport authority officials say Uber and Lyft drivers already pay a pick-up fee. Officials say the intent of the discussion is to create a consistent approach to ground transport at Eppley airfield.

The airport authority will meet with cab companies and the Nebraska Public Service Commission in October to further discuss the possibility of charging cab drivers a pickup fee.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

