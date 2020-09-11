Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Showers through Saturday morning, then finally warming

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers finally dried up for a time Friday morning into the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb a few more degrees to around 60 for the first time since Monday evening. Spotty showers moved back in late this afternoon, and we will continue to see a few showers in the area through the evening hours. However, more dry time is expected overnight, although we will have to watch for some patchy fog. It will stay chilly overnight, with lows in the lower 50s.

Cloudy skies will remain the rule into Saturday morning, keeping temperatures cool. We will see one final chance for a few showers Saturday morning, through about Noon. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. By the afternoon, all of the showers will push to the east of the area, allowing drier conditions to finally take hold. Clouds will thin out in the afternoon as well, helping temperatures to warm about 10 more degrees. Highs should top out around 70 degrees, and could be warmer if we see a little extra sunshine.

A great stretch of sunny and warm weather starts on Sunday, and will last through at least Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to around 80 on Sunday, climbing into the middle 80s by Wednesday. We will see a slight cooling trend for the second half of the week. However it still looks very nice as temperatures only fall a few degrees into the upper 70s Thursday through Saturday. The week looking quite dry, with only a slight chance for showers or storms by the end of the week.

