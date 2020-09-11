Council Bluffs farmers market vendors enjoy community support during COVID-19 pandemic

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The pandemic has impacted local farmers markets in several ways. Not only have customers had to deal with so many changes this year, but the pandemic has also cut into the bottom line for vendors.

The rain stopped just in time for the weekly farmers market Thursday at Bayliss Park. It’s an event known for socializing and making purchases.

Typically, the farmers market here would start in May, but since the pandemic began, it had to be pushed back to June.

With some of the vendors on hand like Jody’s Natural Kitchen, this is one of their main ways to make money. Owner Jody Smith said the delay did impact her bottom line, but she’s ready to overcome the challenge this season.

“I mean, my income has been down a little bit because it started later. But as a whole, it’s still been pretty stable for me," she said.

Initially, Smith said she was nervous the pandemic would affect all four of the markets she works at, but once she saw an increase in foot traffic, her fears were calmed slightly.

“Once I got started, I found that people were very enthusiastic about coming out,” she said. “I think after being in for a while, they looked forward to coming out to the markets and getting some fresh produce and fresh baked goods.”

After COVID-19 forced restaurants and businesses to close down this spring, Jared Holcomb said coming out to buy fresh food and get some fresh air brings a sigh of relief.

“I like being able to interact with the vendors,” he said. “I get a chance to talk to some of the small business owners and get a chance to support the community.”

And all of these vendors' hard work during the pandemic isn’t going unnoticed.

“All of these guys are so resilient, and they all come out with smiling faces and serve the public. It’s fun to see them succeeding, and being a part of that success.”

The farmers market at Baylis Park will be open until Sept. 24. Vendors say they will do what they can to make up for lost sales in that time.

