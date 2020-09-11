Athlete of the Week: Rylee Gray

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saying it was a good week is probably an understatement. Elkhorn South Senior Middle Hitter Rylee Gray had more than 60 kills. More important, the team won every match.

Elkhorn South is one of the best teams in the state and as you might imagine, it’s gone quite well so far. Rylee will play next year at Nebraska and as a four-year varsity starter she is dialed in early. Rylee says she had a really off season training. COVID-19 actually played a role, a positive role.

Rylee reached 1,000 career kills early this season, and she’ll be back on the court early tomorrow morning at Millard North.

