Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Rylee Gray

Elkhorn South Middle Hitter
Elkhorn South Middle Hitter(Joe Nugent)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saying it was a good week is probably an understatement. Elkhorn South Senior Middle Hitter Rylee Gray had more than 60 kills. More important, the team won every match.

Elkhorn South is one of the best teams in the state and as you might imagine, it’s gone quite well so far. Rylee will play next year at Nebraska and as a four-year varsity starter she is dialed in early. Rylee says she had a really off season training. COVID-19 actually played a role, a positive role.

Rylee reached 1,000 career kills early this season, and she’ll be back on the court early tomorrow morning at Millard North.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska Attorney General issues letter to Big Ten Commissioner demanding transparency

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Attorney General sent a letter to the Big Ten Conference Friday, notifying Commissioner Kevin Warren that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Waverly vs. Elkhorn

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three, Thursday night matchup between Waverly and Elkhorn.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Elkhorn South vs. Millard North

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from a week three, Thursday night matchup between Elkhorn South and Millard North.

Sports

Bellevue West freshman Daevonn Hall gets offer from Iowa

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Each summer, head coach Michael Huffman and the Bellevue West coaching staff run a youth football camp.Two summers ago, a soon-to-be eight grader named Daevonn Hall showed up.

Latest News

Sports

The National Guard will compete in Omaha Marathon

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
As so much has changed this year in sports, there is one adjustment that will simply be a breath of fresh air. For decades the National Guard has hosted its race at the Lincoln Marathon, that event though has been canceled this year.

Sports

Union Omaha wins again on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
A 1-0 win over Orlando City B on Sunday put Union Omaha in sole possession of second place in the USL League One standings.

Sports

Missing the Huskers

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Saturday was the day the Nebraska football team was supposed to start its new conference-only schedule.By now, we all know the Big Ten postponed fall sports and for the time being, there won’t be Husker football.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Blair vs. Mount Michael Benedictine

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week two Friday Night Fever coverage of Blair at Mount Michael Benedictine.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Skutt vs. Waverly

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from Skutt vs. Waverly.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Westside vs. Kearney

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from Westside vs. Kearney.