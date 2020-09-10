Advertisement

Westside school district plans move to in-person classes next week

(KY3)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Barring any COVID-19 outbreaks in the next week, Westside Community Schools is planning to bring “all willing students” back to their classrooms most days starting Thursday, Sept. 17.

According to a letter sent to student families on Wednesday, the district plans to have all students continue “at-home/extended campus” days on Wednesdays through Oct. 14, the end of the first quarter, to allow for extra cleaning and disinfecting time as well as give teachers adequate preparation as they continue to navigate both in-person and remote-learning lesson plans.

Students, faculty, and staff will still be required to wear masks and follow cleanliness, sanitizing, and social distancing guidelines, the release states. The district has also improved filtering systems, added barriers, and redirected walking patterns in schools in addition to limiting visitors and non-school groups.

Since classes began Aug. 18, five Westside district staff members and five students — including two sets of siblings — have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the release states. Contact tracing confirmed the positive cases were due to exposure outside of school buildings and activities, which also accounted for all 27 in the district who placed under quarantine during that time.

Westside schools have been operating at about 50% in-class attendance since moving to “yellow” status in July.

RELATED: Westside partners with Children’s Hospital for a safe return to school

Barring any issues before Oct. 14, the district plans to transition to a five-day “green mode,” making in-person instruction available all week for all of the second quarter, which begins Monday, Oct. 19. Westside officials sent student families a survey, due Sept. 15, allowing them to sign up for whichever method of instruction they prefer for second quarter.

According to Wednesday’s letter, the district currently has no plans to offer at-home learning plans for its second semester, which begins Jan. 5.

“We remain optimistic that we can conduct in-person classes in a safe manner," the letter states. “With about 20% of our learners being at home with our extended campus option, we will have approximately 5,600 students and staff combined on our 13 campuses in our GREEN Mode. We will monitor possible cases, confirmed cases, and quarantines on a daily basis as we have been. We will adjust as needed. It is important for everyone to understand that situations can change in a day. GREEN, YELLOW, and RED Modes all remain viable possibilities.”

Latest News

News

Lack of rain may impact local farmers -- 6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
The rain that has been falling lately might have helped our dry lawns a bit, but we will need much more rain to catch up with the precipitation we’ve been missing.

News

News

PEBT extends in Iowa --6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nebraska remains the only state to not extend the benefits.

News

Latest News

News

News

UNO students complying with rules and regulations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
College campuses have become a big concern as young adults are increasingly responsible for the spread of the Coronavirus. In Omaha, students on UNO’s campus are wearing masks, social distancing, and following other rules and guidelines put in place by the university, according to Dr. Jane Meza, the university’s health and security officer director.

News

Nebraska Humane Society details Scatter Joy Acres citation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Nebraska Humane Society on Wednesday issued a response to the public outcry following its removal of animals from — and citation of — Scatter Joy Acres.

News

Colleges in the metro try to curb virus - 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local colleges fight the spread of COVID-19.

News

State

Gov. Ricketts loosening COVID-19 restrictions for most of Nebraska on Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that most of the state on Monday will move into Phase 4, which further loosens COVID-19 restrictions, in all counties except Lancaster.