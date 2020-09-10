Westside school district plans move to in-person classes next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Barring any COVID-19 outbreaks in the next week, Westside Community Schools is planning to bring “all willing students” back to their classrooms most days starting Thursday, Sept. 17.

According to a letter sent to student families on Wednesday, the district plans to have all students continue “at-home/extended campus” days on Wednesdays through Oct. 14, the end of the first quarter, to allow for extra cleaning and disinfecting time as well as give teachers adequate preparation as they continue to navigate both in-person and remote-learning lesson plans.

Students, faculty, and staff will still be required to wear masks and follow cleanliness, sanitizing, and social distancing guidelines, the release states. The district has also improved filtering systems, added barriers, and redirected walking patterns in schools in addition to limiting visitors and non-school groups.

Since classes began Aug. 18, five Westside district staff members and five students — including two sets of siblings — have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the release states. Contact tracing confirmed the positive cases were due to exposure outside of school buildings and activities, which also accounted for all 27 in the district who placed under quarantine during that time.

Westside schools have been operating at about 50% in-class attendance since moving to “yellow” status in July.

Barring any issues before Oct. 14, the district plans to transition to a five-day “green mode,” making in-person instruction available all week for all of the second quarter, which begins Monday, Oct. 19. Westside officials sent student families a survey, due Sept. 15, allowing them to sign up for whichever method of instruction they prefer for second quarter.

According to Wednesday’s letter, the district currently has no plans to offer at-home learning plans for its second semester, which begins Jan. 5.

“We remain optimistic that we can conduct in-person classes in a safe manner," the letter states. “With about 20% of our learners being at home with our extended campus option, we will have approximately 5,600 students and staff combined on our 13 campuses in our GREEN Mode. We will monitor possible cases, confirmed cases, and quarantines on a daily basis as we have been. We will adjust as needed. It is important for everyone to understand that situations can change in a day. GREEN, YELLOW, and RED Modes all remain viable possibilities.”

